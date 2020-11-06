Proposed legislation limits restaurant fees on food delivery apps like GrubHub, DoorDash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has introduced legislation to temporarily cap the commission fees charged to restaurants by third-party food delivery services, including GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.

According to Barnhart, these fees can reach 30% or more of the purchase price.

“They’re taking 30% which is usually your mark up, there’s your profit right there,” Kelly Bush, president of the New York State Restaurant Association Rochester Chapter said.

“Customers would be shocked to learn how much money restaurants have to fork over to these powerful tech companies, especially at a time restaurants are struggling to survive,” Barnhart said in a statement. “This proposal is a win for small businesses, consumers, and public health.”

The proposed law would only apply during a declared emergency and for a period 90 days after the end of a declared emergency and only when there are restrictions on on-premises dining at restaurants.

Barnhart’s legislation would do the following:

Cap the delivery fee from third-party food delivery services to restaurants at 15% of the purchase price for each online order.

Cap the third-party food delivery service’s fee for use of their service to 5% of the purchase price for an online takeout order or when the restaurant uses their own driver.

Prohibit third-party food delivery services from reducing the compensation rate paid to a delivery service driver or garnish gratuities in order to comply with the fee caps.

“You don’t know how much the money isn’t staying in the community but the business owners do,” Minority Leader Yversha Roman said.

“This is kind of an extension of the conversation we started when we started the Fast Forward Monroe Program and Grant initiative and started having conversations with small businesses and found something like this 30% of revenue going to delivery was impacting day to day business.”

“I spoke with Grubhub, and they were unable to provide any independent study or credible data proving this is true in markets where similar caps are in place,” said Legislator Barnhart. “Furthermore, the caps have the support of restaurant industry associations.”

“Giv us the evidence, I didn’t see it but we have real world examples where it seems to be working and nobody has a problem with it.

Barnhart said