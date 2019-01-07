Deputies looking for driver after retired race horse hit by vehicle in Mendon

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Deputies are looking for the driver after a horse was killed in a hit and run crash Friday afternoon.

Investigators were called to Mendon Center Road at around 5:30 p.m. where the horse was found dead.

Captain Paul DeLella says no one witnessed the accident, but the owner believes the horse was able to get past the gate and run out into the road.

DeLella says debris indicates the horse was hit by a grey or silver 2010 to 2013 Toyota Corolla headed east on Mendon Center Road.

"I would imagine that the person is going to have to get the car fixed," Captain DeLella opined Monday. "And the person would probably say they hit a deer when they report it to their insurance company, if they report it."

If found, the driver would face a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an animal, which is a violation under the state traffic law. The driver faces a $100 fine.