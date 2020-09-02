WATCH: Footage of altercation between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death

Editor’s note: A warning to viewers that some may find this video disturbing.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died in March, intends to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester, according to activists and attorneys representing the family.

Local Black Lives Matter activists gathered for a press conference Wednesday at City Hall.

They say Daniel Prude was lying on his back, naked, handcuffed, and unarmed when police killed him. They say police put a bag over his Prude’s head and pushed it into the ground. They say less than 10 minutes later, Prude was dead. According to the autopsy report, he was officially pronounced dead seven days later.

“I placed the phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” said Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude. “When I say get lynched, that was full fledged, murder, cold blooded — nothing other than cold blooded murder. The man is defenseless, naked on the ground, cuffed up already. I mean come on, how many brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop? You killed a defenseless black man, a father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephews uncle,” Joe Prude said.

Joe Prude on brother’s death:

“On March 23, 2020 the Rochester Police Department executed a Black man named Daniel Prude,” said local activist Stanley Martin. “Mr. Prude was naked, defenseless, unarmed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said the New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating the incident while an internal investigation was ordered the day of. Family members say what happened was “cold blooded murder.”

“Rochester Police Department was called and that response led to his murder,” said activist Ashley Gantt, who is also an organizer for NYCLU. “The police have shown us time and time again that they cannot address mental health crises. Today we stand firmly seeking justice for Daniel and his family, and all the victims who have been murdered and terrorized by the Rochester Police Department.”

Elliot Shields, the attorney representing the family, says the notice of claim has been filed with the city, the first step to proceed a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We’ll address the legal claims later, today we’re here to support the family,” said attorney Elliot Shields who represents the family. “We’re here to support Joe, and all that I can tell you is what Joe is going through, what his father is going through, what his sisters going through is incredible pain. I watched the video with them and it was one of the most difficult experiences of my life. Watching the family react to see their brother and son murdered by Rochester police officers while other officers stood around, paramedics, EMTs and nobody granted him any basic humanity. And the pain that causes the family is unimaginable. I can’t even imagine what Joe is going through and I talk to Joe all the time. Its just terrible and that’s why were here today.”

As a result of an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July, New York State Attorney General Letitia James will investigate all cases where law enforcement officers are involved in the deaths of civilians.

Mayor Warren and Chief Singletary held a press conference shortly Black Lives Matter announcement, a press conference that only media was allowed to attend.

“I know on March 23 they [Prude’s family] did everything possible to make sure that their loved one was taken care of,” Mayor Warren said. “They took him to the hospital, they tried, they called and they sought the help that they needed. Unfortunately something tragic ended up happening ,and losing a loved one is never easy for anyone. On behalf of the citizens of Rochester I do extend my deepest condolences.

“Once Mr. Prude passed away, the Rochester Police Department turned the case over to the Attorney General’s office and since that time we have been waiting for the Attorney General’s office to make a determination on how this case is to proceed,” Mayor Warren said. “The reason why that is the case is because we want to make sure the investigation is fair, unbiased — something people have confidence in — and that the entity that is being investigated in not the entity that’s conducting the investigation.

“Unfortunately it has taken some time and I sympathize with the family because I too, when I saw the video, was very disturbed,” Mayor Warren said. “In this particular instance, this is not within our control. It’s not within our control fairly, because the executive order outlines that this case has to be handed by the Attorney General’s office.

“At no point in time did we feel that this was something that we wanted not to disclose,” Mayor Warren said. “It is always something that we want to be forthright, up front about with our citizens — whether we’re talking about what happened with Mr. Pate, or what happened with Trevyan Rowe, or any other citizen in our city. I have been first to come forward and stand with our citizens and let them know the process going forward. In this particular case, this is handled by another agency. Unfortunately it is now September 2 and we do not have a report from the AG’s office.”

“Rest assured that we are going to do everything possible to make sure that the truth comes out and that justice is held here,” Mayor Warren said. “The video I understand is very disturbing, it’s very disturbing, it breaks my heart as well, but we have to follow the process that has been laid out by executive order 147.”

“Anytime you have an in-custody death it is taken serious, hence why I ordered, that morning on March 23 after the arrest, a criminal investigation which is conducted by our Major Crimes Unit as well as an internal investigation conducted by our professional standards sections,” said Chief Singletary. “On March 23 I did contact DA Sandra Doorley, and asked her to take a look at the situation as well. On April 16 we were notified New York governor’s executive order 147 that they were the entity that had authority over the death of someone in custody.”

At this time, the officers involved have not been suspended.

“This is not a cover up. There is no cover up whatsoever,” Chief Singletary said. “We’re going to take a look at this criminal investigation. The internal investigation looks at whether the officers violated policy and procedures of the Rochester Police Department. From day one we have been in conversation with the investigating authorities as such. Like the mayor said we don’t have a problem holding anyone accountable. At this particular point in time, that’s why I’m waiting for the investigation to unfold to determine what the next step will be.”

A statement from Monroe County District Attorney Wednesday:

“On the afternoon of April 16, 2020, the cause of death of Daniel Prude was sent to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Upon reviewing the cause of death of Mr. Prude, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley made the initial notification to Jennifer Sommers of the State of New York Office of the Attorney General for referral pursuant to Executive Order No. 147. The official letter of jurisdiction was sent to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office from Jennifer Sommers on April 21, 2020. The entire Monroe County District Attorney’s Office offers their deepest condolences to the family of Daniel Prude.”

Black Lives Matter press conference:

Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary Press conference:

