Waste water treatment plant demolished in Penfield park

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For those who live near Abraham Lincoln Park in Penfield, you may be hearing some construction this week.

An old waste water treatment plant is currently being knocked down. It served as one of two waste water treatment plants in the Town of Penfield until it closed in 1982.

“It becomes an attractive nuisance for kids, adults to come in here and you don’t want anyone in here you don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain said.

LaFountain said after years of being empty, the insurance company recommended getting the asset off the books. Crews are busy knocking the building down now and when they finish, it will be completely demolished.

Workers will cover up the area and make it part of the surrounding park for people to enjoy.

“We’ll clean it up bring it back to natural state take, we’ll take a number of fences down,” LaFountain said. “There’s a lot of trails here it butts up to Abraham Lincoln Park and allow folks to enjoy the area.”

LaFountain said when the facility closed, the town make sure everything was done environmentally properly to avoid future issues. All Penfield residents may have to deal with now, is noise.

“For the next few days the residents will hear some beeping some banging in the background. Once we’re done with that this area will go back to being a quiet area for enjoyment by all.”

The town hopes to finish demolishing by Wednesday.