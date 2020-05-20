1  of  74
Mayor Warren calls for investigation after 10-year-old handcuffed during traffic stop on 104

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a press conference urging the community to maintain social distancing during the holiday weekend, Mayor Lovely Warren addressed last week’s incident where a 10-year-old was handcuffed.

“I don’t think handcuffing a child is something that we should do,” Warren said. “I know that the chief has already indicated that he was going to review the incident as well as look at the policy that we have and I agree with that. I think we have to make sure as adults that we not put our children in situations and in harm’s way.”

MORE| RPD says 10-year-old handcuffed for ‘safety of all involved’ during traffic stop on Rt. 104

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said the officers chose to handcuff the child for her own safety and an internal investigation is being done and the video of the incident is under review.

The girl’s mother, Aqulleah Soverign El Bay, spoke with News 8 earlier this week and said she still wants justice and claims her daughter was harassed by police. El Bay said since they’ve become sovereign citizens, they don’t believe any American laws.

“For someone to arrest a ten-year-old, and take her to jail because she’s scared? And put handcuffs on her, and hurt her wrists? And you know, too tight. She was screaming,” El Bay said.

The New York Civil Liberties Union has called on the Rochester Police Accountability Board to launch its own investigation.

