Warner Castle: Highland Park’s hidden treasure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the lilacs get much of the glory, and rightly so, the 1854 Warner Castle has a beautiful garden loaded with a wide variety of flowers.

The castle was the home of Horatio Gates Warner, onetime banker and newspaper publisher.

The castle now serves as the offices for the Landmark Society of Western New York.

Complete with a sunken garden, Warner Castle is on the western edge of Highland Park, not far from Mount Hope Avenue.

A wonderful place to visit, especially in the spring!