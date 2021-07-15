Walworth Town Board member arrested, accused of using social media in attempt to lure teen

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Walworth Town Board member Karel Ambroz II, 57, was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted Criminal Sex Act.

According to investigators, Ambroz used social media to attempt to meet a 14-year-old for sexual activity. Ambroz instead met an undercover Canandaigua City Police detective, who arrested him.

Ambroz is a Walworth Town Board member His term on the board expires December 31. He is also a past chief of the Walworth Fire Department, where according to his social media accounts, he assisted with the explorer program.

Ambroz was released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to return to court on July 28.

Police say additional charges are pending.