Walworth student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee

More than 500 kids from across the country and around the world are competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year, including local student Jenna Giles.

Giles is a 5th-grade student at the Richard Mann Elementary School in Walworth. On day two, she was given the word ruckus and spelled it correctly. She has completed in school and regional competitions and says studying is key to success.

Overall she’s happy to be doing something she loves and representing her community.



“Mostly study hard but since it’s different than the other ones and it just comes from the dictionary you just try your hardest and study the roots of Latin, Greek and German and the patterns,” said Giles. “I feel happy and I feel proud because I am the first person from Gananda.”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is now in its 92nd year. Contestants come from all 50 U.S. States, several territories and other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, Ghana, and South Korea.

