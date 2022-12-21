ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Walmart on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta was evacuated Wednesday evening, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Just before 4 p.m. MCSO responded to Walmart in the Town of Henrietta for a suspicious call and a “vague threat.”

Walmart on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta has been evacuated. There is an active scene with MCSO in charge. News8 is on scene and will keep you posted pic.twitter.com/KQ3HGvyAlA — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 21, 2022

Deputies worked with the Walmart staff to decide how they wanted to proceed. The deputies along with Walmart’s management decided to evacuate the store, out of “an abundance of caution.”

Following a search from deputies and K9’s, the store was determined safe to reopen to the public.

MCSO Deputy Brendan Hurley

