ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Walmart on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta was evacuated Wednesday evening, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Just before 4 p.m. MCSO responded to Walmart in the Town of Henrietta for a suspicious call and a “vague threat.”
Deputies worked with the Walmart staff to decide how they wanted to proceed. The deputies along with Walmart’s management decided to evacuate the store, out of “an abundance of caution.”
Following a search from deputies and K9’s, the store was determined safe to reopen to the public.
