ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of marchers gathered at the Cobbs Hill reservoir on Sunday afternoon for a walk to honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. This is the fourth year the walk has taken place in Rochester.

The walk was put on to help families in the community who have lost a child through infant loss or during pregnancy.

One of the organizers of the walk, Stephanie Alaimo, said she’s taking part in the walk to honor her youngest daughter who passed away unexpectedly at 21 weeks old.

Alaimo said the group is hoping to spread more awareness about infant loss in the community.

The walk followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and those in attendance were ordered to wear masks to be able to take part in the walk.