Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $250K

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds of walkers took part in Rochester’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday morning. The walk was held at Frontier Field as participants walked through downtown Rochester. Maureen McGuire, former News 8/ WROC-TV anchor, emceed the walk.

The walk raised $250,000. The money will benefit local programs to help Alzheimer’s patients, local efforts to support their caregivers, and national research to find a cure to Alzheimer’s disease.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alzheimer’s and dementia-related deaths rose 16 percent, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The association says more than 6,000,000 Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The disease is linked to more deaths each year than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Donations are still being accepted for the Rochester Walk to End Alzheimer’s here. The next Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease in the Rochester and Finger Lakes Region is October 14 in Watkins Glen.