Walk to End Alzheimer’s goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Every year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rochester hosts a yearly walk to raise money to support the Alzheimer’s Association programs, services and research.

On Saturday the walk was virtual and families across Monroe County participated by walking around their own neighborhoods. The opening ceremony was held Saturday at Frontier Field in Rochester.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local families are dealing with the added burden separation.

Hundreds of people participated with the same goal: to have a world without Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia.

