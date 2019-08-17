Walk to End Alzheimer’s gets big boost from Bill Grays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The countdown is on to the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rochester.

Walk organizers got a big boost from Bill Gray’s restaurant. Restaurant staff donned the signature purple t-shirts promoting the walk, and Bill Gray’s handed out free custard to everyone who signed up for the walk.

All of the money raised by the event helps support research, support services and programs for Alzheimer’s patients and their families.

“The hope is that we get more awareness of this disease Alzheimers and really get people to the walk on October 12 at Frontier Field,” said Volunteer Patrick Sloan. “That’s why we are here tonight to get people really excited about the walk and to get people to come out.”

For more information about the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rochester, head to this website.