Waiting on wedding refunds: Couples say legal dispute causing heartache

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, News 8 published a story on the historic Esperanza Mansion overlooking Keuka Lake. The venue was taking in money for weddings until mid-March, when COVID-19 forced them to close.

For weeks, customers heard nothing from owners until the day the story was published.

On Monday, a statement was emailed out from the new owners of the Esperanza Mansion, Esperanza Mansion and Inn LLC, run by Lawrence and Elizabeth Mehlenbacher. They said they will be able to reschedule any events, but when it comes to any refunds, they said customers had talk to the previous owners, Esperanza Mansion Group LLC.

A lawyer for the previous owners says if anyone is looking for refunds, talk to the Mehlenbachers (full statement is below).

The legal battle is causing extra heartache and frustration for brides-to-be like Kate Savage, who put down thousands of dollars with Esperanza.

Savage says up to 20 other couples have at least $5,000 down each for weddings, and says she does not feel confident the previous owners will be able to get her money back. With the exception of this week, clients says they have heard nothing from the company since March 17th.



“I don’t know where are deposits are. Now I’m finding out there are a ton of people in the same circumstance, I’d like to know. My check was cashed,” says Savage. “If I can, I feel like I just want to wipe my hands of this whole situation,” she adds.



“Honestly, if we do end up getting our money back, if we do…it’s going to take years,” says Kathryn Bailey, who put down $10,000 for her June wedding.

“We just want our money back…we want our money back,” say Shawn Wiltse and Robyn Kraft, who deposited funds with the mansion.



“It sounds like that’s been fruitless at this point in time,” says Attorney Langston McFadden with Pullano and Farrow.

He says some clients have done the right thing already by reaching out to the State Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau. McFadden says litigation should be a final stop due to cost, but it appears this is where everything is headed.



“And some may be at that last resort now, looking at contacting an attorney,” he says.

—————

The previous owners did release a statement via their lawyer Wednesday evening:

“Lawrence and Elizabeth Mehlenbacher sent an email recently to Esperanza Mansion customers who are seeking a refund for cancelled weddings, telling these customers to contact Todd Alexander to get their money back. Todd Alexander, in an anticipated lawsuit, alleges that many statements made in this email message, which was covered by WROC TV, are simply false; most notably that Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher are the “new operators” of the mansion. “The Esperanza Mansion is a jewel of the Finger Lakes region. Our client, Todd Alexander, played a key role in helping restore the mansion to its glory for its grand reopening last summer; and, along with Mr. Alexander, the Mehlenbachers were a part of the mansion operations. “Unfortunately, the luster of the grand reopening has quickly worn off. There is now an ongoing business divorce between the parties, as well as other disputes between my clients and Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher and others that will need to be resolved in court, once the New York State Court resumes full operations. Until then, my client’s prepared lawsuit against Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher and others cannot be filed. “However, as the prepared lawsuit alleges, Mr. Mehlenbacher has improperly interfered with the mansion’s finances. Therefore, any Esperanza Mansion customer who has questions about their event or their deposit, or who is seeking a refund, should contact Mr. Mehlenbacher directly at LDM1@lmcic.com. As the prepared lawsuit further alleges, Mr. Mehlenbacher has also improperly misappropriated the mansion’s customer-contact information, which is why our client has not been able to contact mansion customers directly.” -Peter J. Glennon, president, The Glennon Law Firm PC (on behalf of Todd Alexander)



FULL STATEMENT FROM THE MEHLENBACHERS SENT TO CLIENTS MONDAY: