Waiting on wedding refunds: Couples say legal dispute causing heartache

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On Monday, News 8 published a story on the historic Esperanza Mansion overlooking Keuka Lake. The venue was taking in money for weddings until mid-March, when COVID-19 forced them to close.
For weeks, customers heard nothing from owners until the day the story was published.
On Monday, a statement was emailed out from the new owners of the Esperanza Mansion, Esperanza Mansion and Inn LLC, run by Lawrence and Elizabeth Mehlenbacher. They said they will be able to reschedule any events, but when it comes to any refunds, they said customers had talk to the previous owners, Esperanza Mansion Group LLC.
A lawyer for the previous owners says if anyone is looking for refunds, talk to the Mehlenbachers (full statement is below).
The legal battle is causing extra heartache and frustration for brides-to-be like Kate Savage, who put down thousands of dollars with Esperanza.
Savage says up to 20 other couples have at least $5,000 down each for weddings, and says she does not feel confident the previous owners will be able to get her money back. With the exception of this week, clients says they have heard nothing from the company since March 17th.
“I don’t know where are deposits are. Now I’m finding out there are a ton of people in the same circumstance, I’d like to know. My check was cashed,” says Savage. “If I can, I feel like I just want to wipe my hands of this whole situation,” she adds.
“Honestly, if we do end up getting our money back, if we do…it’s going to take years,” says Kathryn Bailey, who put down $10,000 for her June wedding.
“We just want our money back…we want our money back,” say Shawn Wiltse and Robyn Kraft, who deposited funds with the mansion.
“It sounds like that’s been fruitless at this point in time,” says Attorney Langston McFadden with Pullano and Farrow.
He says some clients have done the right thing already by reaching out to the State Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau. McFadden says litigation should be a final stop due to cost, but it appears this is where everything is headed.
“And some may be at that last resort now, looking at contacting an attorney,” he says.
—————
The previous owners did release a statement via their lawyer Wednesday evening:
“Lawrence and Elizabeth Mehlenbacher sent an email recently to Esperanza Mansion customers who are seeking a refund for cancelled weddings, telling these customers to contact Todd Alexander to get their money back. Todd Alexander, in an anticipated lawsuit, alleges that many statements made in this email message, which was covered by WROC TV, are simply false; most notably that Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher are the “new operators” of the mansion. “The Esperanza Mansion is a jewel of the Finger Lakes region. Our client, Todd Alexander, played a key role in helping restore the mansion to its glory for its grand reopening last summer; and, along with Mr. Alexander, the Mehlenbachers were a part of the mansion operations. “Unfortunately, the luster of the grand reopening has quickly worn off. There is now an ongoing business divorce between the parties, as well as other disputes between my clients and Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher and others that will need to be resolved in court, once the New York State Court resumes full operations. Until then, my client’s prepared lawsuit against Mr. and Mrs. Mehlenbacher and others cannot be filed. “However, as the prepared lawsuit alleges, Mr. Mehlenbacher has improperly interfered with the mansion’s finances. Therefore, any Esperanza Mansion customer who has questions about their event or their deposit, or who is seeking a refund, should contact Mr. Mehlenbacher directly at LDM1@lmcic.com. As the prepared lawsuit further alleges, Mr. Mehlenbacher has also improperly misappropriated the mansion’s customer-contact information, which is why our client has not been able to contact mansion customers directly.”-Peter J. Glennon, president, The Glennon Law Firm PC (on behalf of Todd Alexander)
FULL STATEMENT FROM THE MEHLENBACHERS SENT TO CLIENTS MONDAY:
We are writing to you in our capacity as owners of Esperanza Mansion Estates LLC, which entity owns the historic Esperanza Mansion on Keuka Lake and the related hotel and grounds. As you may have heard, the prior restaurant and venue operator of the Esperanza Mansion, an entity know as Esperanza Mansion Group LLC, closed up shop and is no longer operating on the premises. We know from recent postings on various social media platforms that the abrupt closure and lack of communication from the prior operator has caused many of you great concern. That concern has led many of your to reach out to us in an effort to learn more about what’s going on with the Esperanza Mansion and the future of its operations – in particular as it relates to your planned wedding event and/or party. To be clear, Esperanza Mansion Group LLC closed its doors in mid-March, dismissed its employees and has no continuing rights to use the Esperanza Mansion and its associated facilities. Going forward, Esperanza Mansion Group LLC will not be permitted to conduct business at the Esperanza Mansion. In order to provide continuity of service at the Esperanza Mansion, we have set up a new operating company named Esperanza Mansion and Inn LLC that will be opening and running the hotel, banquet, and restaurant facilities at the Esperanza Mansion just as soon as circumstances allow. If you scheduled an event with the prior operating company and desire to proceed with your event at the Esperanza Mansion, we would be delighted to speak with you about making arrangements to book a date with the new operator (Esperanza Mansion and Inn LLC). If this is the course of action you wish to take, we are willing to credit you with any deposit you may have provided to the prior operating company for your event. Likewise, if deposits on hotel room blocks have been made by you or your guests with the prior operating company, all will be credited with those deposits. Please note that we are willing to provide you and your guests with these credits as a token of good faith even though we never received any portion of those funds and even though our new operating company will have no legal responsibility to provide such credit. In light of New York State directives associated with the COVID crisis, we cannot officially open the Esperanza Mansion right now. We will have to await further guidance from New York State as to when we may re-open, and thus we are unable to guarantee a date of reopen at this time. That said, if you are looking to book your event with the new operator, please respond to this email with your contact information, the original scheduled date of your event, and the top three (3) dates you would like to book with the new operator. It would be helpful if you would send us any contracts or written communications you have had with the prior operator. This documentation will facilitate making new hospitality arrangements and assist us in providing you with the proper credit for your event. If, on the other hand, you have a scheduled event and desire either to cancel it or seek a refund, you should contact the owner of Esperanza Mansion Group LLC. Todd Alexander is the owner and he can be reached at 585-(number withheld for print). Alternatively, if you can’t reach Todd, you can attempt to reach Mary Olivo at 585-(number withheld for print). This is a particularly difficult and challenging time for everyone in the hospitality and restaurant business, of course. We understand how frustrated you must be to have your important wedding and party plans disrupted by these circumstances. Please know, however, that we will do everything possible to work with you to make your special day beautiful and memorable for you, your family and friends. A sense of community and cooperation is critical at this time in our country. We look forward to hearing from you and we will be happy to communicate with you regarding booking your accommodations at the Esperanza Mansion.The Mehlenbachers