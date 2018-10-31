Local News

VP of multinational tech company speaks to Rochester's unique talent

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:35 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:35 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Mark interviewed Vice President of Silicon Engineering for IDEX Biometrics, Chris Ludden.

IDEX Biometrics is a multinational tech company which provides fingerprint sensors for the smart card market. They have a local base in Rochester.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected