Voters on Genesee Street want changes made for a safer neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regardless of the results in the primary vote for Rochester mayor Tuesday, residents in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood want leaders to address violence.

“As for the things that happen here, they’re very upsetting, I’d rather not talk about it,” said Sylvia Pardner.

Pardner says she’d rather not talk about tragedies that have happened on Genesee Street, like August 2015 when three young men were killed in a shooting outside the Boys and Girls club of Rochester after a basketball game.

“A lot of hate going around here for nothing,” she said.

Seven years later, she says the whole neighborhood is still living in constant fear.

Just in the Month of June, Genesee Street and the surrounding neighborhood in the 19th Ward Neighborhood has had its fair share of crime.

Rochester’s mayoral candidates have spoken out about plans to combat violence in the city, if elected. Voters at The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester say casting their ballots in that building, feels significant.

Violence is something Pardner says she wants city leaders to put an end to. She says ask anyone if they feel safe sitting outside on their porch these days. The answer is almost always no.

“And that’s the truth,” she said. “It’s not safe to sit outside especially at night.”

It’s the same for Alma Coles. “The kids around here I think are still in danger.”

Rochester Mayor Candidate Malik Evans plans involve cracking down on illegal guns, and increasing preventative programs for youth.

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren plans on strengthening existing organizations against violence, and educational opportunities.

“I want them to implement to people how important it is to care about each other, lets try to get along,” Coles said.

Both described wanting a mayor who makes change by leading from example – for all ages.