Vote on Amazon’s proposed labor waiver to take place Tuesday

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A vote on Amazon’s proposed waiver for the construction of a new facility in Gates will be held on Tuesday.

Amazon is seeking a waiver on part of the local labor requirement for the building of the multi-million square-foot Amazon facility in the town of Gates.

According to Monroe County’s Director of Planning and Development Ana Liss, Amazon is seeking a 30% waiver. There will be 1,600 local construction jobs with possibly 400 non-local, 85% union.

The project includes 100 acres of land at 2600 Manitou Road. The facility will be a more than two million square-foot warehouse and distribution center. The projected cost is $412 million.

Last week, representatives from multiple labor unions protested the waiver, saying a large corporation like Amazon should not be allowed to use non-local workers.

The vote by Monroe County’s Industrial agency will be held at 9 a.m.