Volunteers work to de-ice the ice house Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Volunteers worked this weekend to help out the owners of the "Ice House" on Lake Ontario, the cottage that is sprayed in the winter months with water from the lake and sometimes encased in ice almost five inches thick.

Now, with the long winter nearing an end, concern grows for the people who own the property. Dan Whelan and his family have had to de-ice the home twice in as many weeks.

On Sunday, volunteers lent a hand to remove sheets from the windows and siding and due to flooding concerns, they had to dig trenches around the property.

"It's getting closer and closer again," said Dan Whelan, homeowner. "And with these kinds of winds, I don't know maybe 40 miles an hour winds now. There's a concern that we're going to go right back to square one again."

It took the Whelan family and friends eight hours to complete the project.