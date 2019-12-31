Volunteers prepare Women’s Rights float for 2020 Rose Bowl Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Susan B. Anthony House will take part in the world famous Rose Bowl Parade in California on Wednesday.

They’ll be part of the “Years of Hope, Years of Courage” float, which celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Volunteers built the float that will feature Lady Liberty herself.

The float was spearheaded by Nan Johnson — a former University of Rochester professor and founding director of the Susan B. Anthony Center at the university.

The Rose Bowl Parade kicks off Wednesday at 11 a.m.