Volunteers keep protests moving forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were several protests locally, and nationally throughout the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd.

With those protests, comes groups operating behind the scenes to keep protestors safe and informed. One activist spends her time helping people navigate the census by handing out phone numbers and website information.

Another group helping out behind the scenes is the Rochester Street Medic Collective, which handed out waters, snacks and PPE to protestors.

“A lot of time, your normal first responders might not be able to make it in right away so we kind of provide a little bit of care, and keep morale up, make sure everyone’s hydrated and has snacks, and has a good head on their shoulders for the day,” Cory of the Rochester Street Medic Collective said.

Save Rochester is another group working behind the scenes that handed out free signs, had activities for the youth and stressed the importance of COVID-19 safety.