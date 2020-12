EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Members of the community delivered care packages and cards to East Rochester first responders on Sunday afternoon. This was in effort to let first responders know how much they’re appreciated as they work on the front lines of the global pandemic.

The volunteers are part of a national group, ASEZ WAO, whose goal is to help and serve the community.

