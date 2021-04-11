Volunteers clean Susan B. Anthony neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Forty volunteers of the World Mission Society Church of God partnered with the City of Rochester to clean up a one-mile stretch around the Susan B. Anthony historic neighborhood on Sunday morning.

The cleanup was meant to help restore and create a safe environment for the Rochester community. Volunteers also came from Buffalo and Syracuse to participate.

“The Church of God volunteers were all great, very friendly, very loving and everyone one was very nice to my son” Andrea, Site Manager at Storage Space located in the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, said. “The volunteers did a great wonder with helping clean the back lot of my workplace that was filled with so much trash.”

The Church of God has done more than 6,000 worldwide environmental cleanups to date and has worked to restore and maintain the community of Rochester throughout the years.

“We’re always so excited to roll up our sleeves and help serve our communities no matter the weather conditions,” Ryan, a Church of God volunteer, said. “I am happy to see the results from the clean up today and I hope this cheers up the community of Rochester.

James H. Demps III, Southwest Quadrant Neighborhood Administrator issued a certificate of appreciation to the volunteers for their dedication to their community over the years.