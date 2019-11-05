Voices of Suffrage: Rochester company launches new app

Editor’s note: Check back on this page at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday for the extended edition of this story and video.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester is proud of its role in women’s rights. This month, it has extra reason to celebrate.

Second Avenue Learning is a local company that focuses on education and digital media. Now, it’s about to bring to market one of the only products of its kind: A computer app on the history of women’s suffrage.

News 8’s Maureen McGuire got a first look at the app, which includes interactive games and a vast archive of photos, documents and more.

