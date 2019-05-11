Local News

VOA's annual "I Remember Mama" brunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Volunteers of America Upstate New York held its 29th annual "I Remember Mama" brunch on Saturday at The Diplomat Party House in Rochester. Senator Robach spoke at the brunch. 

VOA wanted to make sure no elderly woman felt forgotten and made sure no one was spending Mother's Day alone. 

Women in attendance were given corsages. 

The brunch also had live music, door prizes, a floral souvenir, and more. 

