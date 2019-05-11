VOA's annual "I Remember Mama" brunch
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Volunteers of America Upstate New York held its 29th annual "I Remember Mama" brunch on Saturday at The Diplomat Party House in Rochester. Senator Robach spoke at the brunch.
VOA wanted to make sure no elderly woman felt forgotten and made sure no one was spending Mother's Day alone.
Women in attendance were given corsages.
The brunch also had live music, door prizes, a floral souvenir, and more.
More Stories
-
Scattered rain showers continue Sunday night and Monday, with…
-
-
After heavy rains over several days, organizers have announced the…