Visitors to Durand Eastman Park shocked by early morning murder

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Hikers and bikers who explore Durand Eastman Park every day are reeling after the body of a 61 year old man was discovered off Zoo Road early Wednesday morning.

They tell News 8 they discovered one of the main routes through the park blocked off by police.

“I said oh my gosh I was just up there yesterday,” Susan Failla said while walking her dog. “I wasn’t very worried but there are some people that just come up here and sit in their cars. Sometimes you feel a little uncomfortable.”

The park officially closed at dusk, but by daytime locals boasted about the beautiful scenery and good weather making the park a relaxing get away where it’s quiet. Typically leaving no trouble for those who enjoy nature.

“It’s tragic and everything but it’s broad daylight a lot of people walk in the park”, Peggy Fournier, who hikes Dunbar everyday, told us. “It’s perfectly as far as I’m concerned safe.”

“Finding out about the murder I thought we’ll I got Charlie so I’m sure he would protect me if someone came after me”, Failla said. “I’m more comfortable because I don’t know if I’d come up here by myself.”

There is no active search for a suspect around the park. So authorities believe with the scene broken down, the area is safe. For some, this incident came just before their very first visit to the park.

“We had no idea what was going on so probably if we would have heard that we wouldn’t have made our first trip here today”, Dominique Bandari said. “But it seem pretty safe out there and we did see a lot of hikers.”

This is Rochesters ninth deadly stabbing of the year, three more than what the city recorded in all of 2020. If you have any information on this incident you’re urged to call Rochester police.