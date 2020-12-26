Visions Federal Credit Union gifts $2K to Crime Stoppers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Members of local K9 Units coordinated a special thank you to Visions Federal Credit Union on Tuesday for the ongoing support of Rochester Area Crime Stoppers.

Since they were not able to meet in person due to the pandemic, K9 Teams from Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gates Police, Brockport Police and Greece Police created a photo collage with their K9 partners for Visions Federal Credit Union staff.

The $2,000 gift from Visions Federal Credit Union will support Crime Stoppers programs including the K9 Initiative, Reward Fund, First Responders Scholarship at Monroe Community College and the Good Citizen Award.

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit, and all gifts are tax deductible. Those interested in donating can click here.