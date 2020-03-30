1  of  74
Closings
Virtual reality is new reality for real estate

Local News

by: Sabrina Maggiore

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New York has had ripple affects on every aspect of life — the real estate industry is no exception.

Virtual reality is the new reality for the real estate industry. Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the shutdown of all nonessential businesses earlier this month, real estate is just one industry that’s had to adapt.

“You know video has been a big deal for years, it just hasn’t taken hold mainstream. This mandate has forced everyone to learn 2020 technologies and I think it will change the face of our industry,” President of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Andy Kachaylo said.

With the shift, a potential buyer goes online and will see a walk through photo collage of the space. If the buyer is interested, they could then register for a virtual open house.

“A new listing goes into the computer today for example with an open house on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Normally, buyers would jump in their car at 12:00 and take a look. Today, in the new world, you would sign up online through our online showing service to join a Zoom meeting,” Kachaylo said.

He said buyers are still looking and realtors are still moving forward on deals, but don’t ask to visit the properties in person.

“A lot of people have still asked to see vacant properties and the answer is simply, no. We are 100% trying to make sure, what the governor is trying to do here in New York. We’ve got a big problem with the number of cases and our industry, we don’t want to be a part of causing any more cases.”

