Village of Victor residents being offered lower-cost renewable electricity

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — People in the Village of Victor have new clean energy choices.

Joule and Roctricity who are spearheading the program hosted an information meeting Wednesday on their decision to participate in community choice aggregation.

Through the program, homeowners and small businesses will be able to purchase 100% renewable electriciy at a lower cost as long as they opt into the program.

Roctricity says it’s about creating sustainable energy.

“We are not used to thinking about electricity because mostly we just want to turn it on and off, and hopefully pay a bill thats not too big. And so we are being asked to do more by the state really in taking more ownership over our habits and hoping to transition to sustanable sources,” said Sue Hughes-Smith of Roctricity.

Homeowners and small businesses will have a chance to decide between two programs.