Village of Pittsford votes ‘No’ on cannabis referendum

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters in the Village of Pittsford on Tuesday turned down a pair of proposals which would have allowed retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments to operate in the village.

According to unofficial results provided by the village, Proposal 1 — “Shall the Village of Pittsford allow retail cannabis dispensaries to locate and operate within the boundaries of the Village of Pittsford,” was voted down, 143 to 98.

Proposal 2 — “Shall the Village of Pittsford allow on-site cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within the boundaries of the Village of Pittsford,” was voted down, 166 to 75.

“This is pretty straightforward,” Mayor Alysa Plummer said before the vote. “Either you want this in your community or you don’t. I don’t really see a gray area.”

The unofficial tally was posted to the village website Tuesday evening. Official results, including absentee ballots, will be posted one week later.

The Town of Pittsford opted out back in December of 2021.