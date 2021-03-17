Village of Pittsford elects first new mayor since 1993

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time since 1993, the Village of Pittsford is getting a new mayor.

Democrat Alyssa Plummer defeated Republican incumbent Bob Corby in a close race Tuesday. The vote — 222 to 207.

Mayor-elect Plummer says she looks forward to leading an “inclusive and accessible” administration.

“I think it means a fresh chapter, moving forward and I also think the election is also about opening the doors to our village and opening the books as well,” Plummer said. “In terms of opening the doors, I think it’s really about engaging our residents, listening to our residents, and our businesses as well.”

Plummer said her early priorities include tackling the budget, and examining village spending.

