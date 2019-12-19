Vigil held on Thursday for Farmington fire victims

84-year-old Mary Button and her 12-year-old grandson Conrad Button lost their lives in a house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. A vigil will be held in their honor on Thursday — which would have been Conrad’s 13th birthday. Photo provided by Amiee Miller.

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A vigil will be held on Thursday to honor the Farmington woman and her grandson after their lives were lost in a house fire.

84-year-old Mary Button and 12-year-old Conrad Button were killed in their two story home on Ellsworth Road after a fire broke out shortly before 2:47 a.m. on Tuesday.

Conrad was a student in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District.

“Conrad was a beloved member of the middle school and this is an incredibly difficult time for all throughout the district and local community,” middle school Principal Dr. Darcy Smith said.

A vigil is planned for Thursday — which would have been Conrad’s 13th birthday — at 7 p.m. at the Palmyra Community Center.