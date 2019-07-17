Vigil held for Rochester City Hall employee killed in crash

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — A somber day Wednesday at Rochester City Hall where staff members honored a co-worker who died in a car crash.

Sharla Davenport was driving near Erie, Pennsylvania when she lost control of her car. Sharla and her aunt, Karen Davenport, were both killed. Sharla worked in the city’s budget office.

Coworkers say they will help her family through this difficult time.

“A lot of her love, energy and concern went to this family here at city hall. And we definitely will keep you all in our prayers as well for comfort and for healing as we find our way to ours as well,” said family members.

Later this week, the lights of some city buildings will be lit in purple, Sharla Davenport’s favorite color.