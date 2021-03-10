Vigil and rally in Rochester after officer fatally shoots man armed with knife

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A vigil and rally began outside the Open Door Mission in Rochester Wednesday evening, where a man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police overnight.

At a gathering near Open Door Mission in Rochester – a vigil and rally after man fatally shot by police overnight. More people continue to arrive. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eH1TplaOdM — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) March 10, 2021

According to the Rochester Police Capt. Mark Mura, officers responded to Open Door Mission on West Main around 2:55 a.m.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said Open Door staff called police because a man stole a number of knives. The man was a guest of the Open Door Mission, but was not familiar to the staff member who called 911. Police say after he took knives from the kitchen of the facility, he left the building.

A vigil on W. Main for the man shot and killed by a RPD officer overnight here. Not far from doors of Open Door Mission where he was staying as a guest. 3 RPD officers approached and the group demanded they leave immediately. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hoBCWi6Mqf — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 10, 2021

“While the officers were on the scene they gave this person more than several commands to drop the knife that he was carrying,” Chief Herriott-Sullivan said. “This person made threatening statements to kill the officers or the officers would have to kill him. The officers retreated over 400 feet and at that point the person ran toward the officers. At this point the officer fired at least once with his service weapon striking him once.”

The police chief said the department is in the process of conducting an internal and criminal investigation. She said the attorney general’s office and district attorney’s office is reviewing the incident to determine jurisdiction.