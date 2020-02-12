VIDEO: Chaotic scene in Victor as young students held on school bus while parents protest outside

Editor’s note: This video was sent to News 8 from the scene. Some viewers may find the footage disturbing. Details are limited at this time and we will continue to update this developing story. If you’re seeing this story via the News 8 app and having trouble loading the video, click here to access it through our mobile site.

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of Victor Central School District parents say their kids were kept from exiting a school bus about 20-30 feet from their posted bus stop Tuesday.

Video sent to News 8 from a parent at the scene appears to show the parents screaming to let their kids off the bus, while kids were tapping on the glass and crying.

An officer who was in the neighborhood on another call came over and tried diffusing the situation, as seen in the video above.

The students were eventually left off the bus.

Parents say they were told they’d each get a call from the school district Wednesday.

At this time News 8 does not know why the kids were held on the bus. Details remain limited at this time.

News 8 has reached out to the Victor Central School District and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say they had no information regarding the incident as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials from the Victor Central School District have not immediately returned a request for comment.

