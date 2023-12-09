ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After thirty years of a cold case murder, Victoria Jobson’s family is still looking for her killer.

In order to keep her memory alive, they handed out free coats today on Rutter Street in the City of Rochester. The same street where her body was found two months after her disappearance in October of 1992.

Multiple family members were there today and spoke about how this movement has grown throughout the years.

Keisha Washington, the daughter of Victoria Jobson said “We come and do a free coat drive every year around this time. We do it to warm the streets, we also do it it in memory and honor of my mom, who was murdered in this spot here in 1992. We do it in hopes that maybe someone will come forward one day and tell us this open secret thats out there.”