Victor Central Schools on bus incident: ‘Unfortunate and unacceptable’

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Central School District responded Wednesday morning after a video showed young kids being held on the bus Tuesday.

A statement from the district said:

“An unfortunate and unacceptable situation occurred yesterday during the transportation of students on one of our buses. The driver, following procedures that are established in our transportation department,pulled the bus to the side of the road because he was unable to establish appropriate student behavior on the bus.

The situation grew so problematic that the driver contacted the transportation department requesting additional help onsite before he could continue transporting the students. The situation obviously developed into something that requires immediate attention from our transportation director and appropriate district administrators in order to establish steps and procedures to try to eliminate such occurrences.

The investigation has already begun.”

Tuesday, a group of Victor Central School District parents say their kids were kept from exiting a school bus about 20-30 feet from their posted bus stop Tuesday.

Video sent to News 8 from a parent at the scene appears to show the parents screaming to let their kids off the bus, while kids were tapping on the glass and crying.

An officer who was in the neighborhood on another call came over and tried diffusing the situation, as seen in the video above.

