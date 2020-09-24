Victor residents voice traffic concerns as delays on Rt. 96 construction continue

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Victor residents have been told over and over: first in late August, then mid-September, that construction for a roundabout on the intersection of Route 96 and Lynaugh Road is going to be complete. But it’s still in the works, since it started in the Spring.

With back-to-school season, and the passing of Labor Day, traffic on Victor roads is in full force. Residents are not only confused as to when the intersection on this heavily-commuted area will finalize, but are also concerned for the overall traffic they have to go through on a daily basis.

“Sometimes at the light you can be backed up for at least a half a mile, it’s bad,” said Brenda O’Malley.

“It does take 30 minutes to go around and come back, if you need to go get pizza or anything,” said Anthony O’Malley.

The reason for the construction delays can be traced to a few things. Firstly, Town Supervisor Jack Marren said the town recently received a notice that existing concrete had to be teared up and put down again. And that process takes time.

“Concrete needs a substantial amount of curing time for it to cure, and be able to hold weight of vehicles and trucks, and that time usually ranges between 17 to 28 days,” said Marren. Curing time is how cement solidifies, and Marren said warm weather is important for the solidification process.

Another reason for delays – some larger vehicles and trucks couldn’t get through the roundabout when it was being tested earlier in the month. “Looking back, whatever that test was to determine there was a problem, thank God they did it, because certainly a catastrophic occurrence potentially could’ve occurred,” he said.

But the longer detours aren’t the only concern people are expressing in the situation. Marren says when cars are in back-to-back traffic, a few bad actors can put everyone in danger.

“You ask if I’ve heard from our residents, yes I’ve heard from them, and they are certainly very upset for the total disregard by commuters coming through our roads, exceeding the speed limit … the commuter is frustrated for waiting in line, so what they do is pass in a no-passing zone, agressive driving,” said Marren.

He said in response to this, the town has contracted for additional law enforcement in the area to watch over traffic.

“In Route 444 last week, over a day two period, they wrote 21 citations. If that doesn’t open up some individuals’ eyes, I don’t know what will,” he said. “We have now had to expend dollars that should be allocated over a 12 month period, into a concise area over this construction period, so that’s a hardship we are taking on, because we try to enforce and ensure the safety of our residents in the town.”

Marren said residents should count on the end of Oct. for the completed roundabout. DOT officials say they will continue to communicate with the town and school officials on any proposed changes to the construction schedule for the busy traffic area.

“If anything happens sooner, the town can celebrate,” said Marren.