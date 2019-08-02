Victor man wins $1 million on a scratch off

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — A local man won a million dollars on Friday.

Victor resident Robert Murray won the cash on a scratch off ticket he purchased the winning ticket while shopping at the Tops on Penfield Road.

Yolanda Vega, who awarded Murray the money has been doing it for a long time, and said her favorite part is seeing how the winners’ eyes light up.

“It’s so exciting to see the joy in their eyes, to witness a story and the plans that are being made when all of sudden you have millions of dollars. I live vicariously through them,” said Vega.

There are two New York lottery prizes that have gone unclaimed. You can check your tickets at the New York lottery website.