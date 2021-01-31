                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Victor Central School District target of malware attack, prompts school closing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — According to an e-mail from the Victor Central School District, school will be closed Monday and potentially longer due to a malware attack that struck district servers.

No personal or financial information including student grades have been compromised.

The e-mail, sent to parents and guardians of students, also says that the attack doesn’t impact any of the student-assigned Chromebooks, Google classrooms, or Gmail accounts — just the district’s windows and servers.

The malware, detected early Saturday, has caused the district’s internet services, including phones, to stop working. The district will treat Monday as a snow day and school principals will update the community Monday afternoon.

The school may need to be closed longer depending on the situation.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss