Victim of Phelps hunting incident identified

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — 28-year-old Zachary Barse of Gorham has been identified as the man who died after a hunting incident in Phelps Thursday.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s office says that Barse was hunting with an “acquaintance” of his, 61 year old Kevin Hudson from Clifton Springs.

Barse died after being hit by a round fired by Hudson. Barse had shot a deer, was tracking it, and as he was tracking the deer, Hudson fired from a tree stand. The bullet struck Barse in the upper body. OCSO says that Barse was only wearing camouflage and no orange coloring.

Hudson then called 911, and attempted CPR. Barse was dead shortly after first responders arrived.

OCSO says the incident is still under investigation.

