Victim of fatal Farmington DWI crash son of Irondequoit man killed in Gates armed carjacking attempt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the men who died as a result of a DWI crash in Ontario County last week was the son of an Irondequoit man who was killed in an armed carjacking attempt earlier this year, according to New York State Police officials.

Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Sciascia died from his injuries Tuesday following last week’s two-vehicle crash near State Route 332 and Collett Road in the Town of Farmington. Officials say he is the son of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, who was killed during an armed carjacking attempt in Gates back in April.

The younger Sciascia was one of two people struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The other person in the vehicle was identified Tuesday as 63-year-old William Lovetro, who remains in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say the operator of the striking vehicle, 32-year-old Jeffery Shinsing of Canandaigua, was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Shinsing was charged with first degree vehicular assault, DWI and several traffic violations. Following State police officials say additional charges are pending as a result of Sciascia succumbing to his injuries Tuesday.

Two 16-year-olds were charged with murder for that fatal carjacking attempt in Gates earlier this year: Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino.