Victim of assault by former officer files civil lawsuit against city, RPD officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Pate, the man who was assaulted by a now-former Rochester police officer last year, has filed a civil lawsuit against the city and several RPD officers in connection to the incident.

Pate suffered serious injuries in May 2018 during an arrest attempt, which was ultimately found to be case of mistaken identity.

A now-former RPD officer, Michael Sippel was found guilty of third degree assault in May 2019 in connection to the case. Sippel’s termination from the RPD was effective the date of his conviction.

During Sippel’s trial, Pate testified on the record about the assault he endured.

The full body cam footage of the incident was released following the trial, sparking leaders like Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary to speak out.

“I can tell you we don’t train that,” Singletary said last month. “It was conduct that was unbecoming. I think the process worked here, the officer was held accountable, one of the officers is no longer a member of the Rochester Police Department, so I think the system works. What we hope to happen is that this never happens again. Accountability is the word of the day moving forward — accountability.”

Last year Pate said he was attacked by officers after being stopped on Fulton Avenue when officers believed he was a wanted man. The department said that even after Pate proved his identity, the officers persisted and struck Pate. Pate suffered fractures to his skull and jaw as a result of the brutality.

Others named in the civil lawsuit include the City of Rochester as a municipality, as well as RPD officers Michael DiMauro, Spencer McAvoy, and an officer Collins.

Sippel and McAvoy were suspended without pay after the attack, but a grand jury only indicted Sippel on a count of assault in a third degree — a misdemeanor. Following the indictment, advocates for Pate were upset, saying that both officers should have faced felony assault charges.

Sippel is scheduled to be sentenced on August 16 and faces a maximum punishment of one year in prison.

City officials released this statement in regards to Tuesday’s lawsuit:

“The City will not comment on pending litigation in order to protect the interest of taxpayers.”

Pate’s attoney, Mark Foti, released a statement as well Tuesday:

“As of right now, we intend to hold off on commenting until after the criminal proceedings against Sippel end.”

Full civil lawsuit paperwork

Pate Lawsuit — 8/6/2019 by Matthew Driffill on Scribd

