Victim identified in fatal Wheatland pedestrian crash, driver charged for unlicensed operation

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on East River Road in Wheatland on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

WHEATLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman struck in Wheatland on Wednesday morning.

89-year-old Geraldine Ukshe, of Wheatland, was killed after she was struck by a truck on East River Road.

The driver, 40-year-old Thomas Eldrige, of Dansville, was issued a citation for aggrevated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and unlicensed operator.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

