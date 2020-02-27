1  of  24
Closings
Victim identified in fatal Wheatland pedestrian crash, driver charged for unlicensed operation

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on East River Road in Wheatland on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (News 8 WROC Photo/Josh Navarro)

WHEATLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman struck in Wheatland on Wednesday morning.

89-year-old Geraldine Ukshe, of Wheatland, was killed after she was struck by a truck on East River Road.

The driver, 40-year-old Thomas Eldrige, of Dansville, was issued a citation for aggrevated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and unlicensed operator.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

