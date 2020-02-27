Victim identified in fatal Wheatland pedestrian crash, driver charged for unlicensed operation

WHEATLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the woman struck in Wheatland on Wednesday morning.
89-year-old Geraldine Ukshe, of Wheatland, was killed after she was struck by a truck on East River Road.
The driver, 40-year-old Thomas Eldrige, of Dansville, was issued a citation for aggrevated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and unlicensed operator.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
