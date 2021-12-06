Victim hospitalized after shooting on Palm Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a shooting on Palm Street in the city sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital Monday night.

Officers were called to Palm Street for the reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. Monday. They could not immediately find a shooting scene on Palm Street, but soon received a call for a man shot in the area of Brown Street at Verona Street.

According to investigators, the man was shot on Palm Street, then drove to Brown Street at Verona Street and called police. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.