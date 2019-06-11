Victim files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic Diocese of Rochester

A lawsuit alleging sexual abuse has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester and several other local Catholic organizations.

Court paperwork also names the Catholic Youth Organization of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester, Most Holy Redeemer Parish and St. Bridget’s Church as defendants.

The suit alleges the abuse took place at the hands of Father Francis Vogt beginning in 1969 when the victim was just five years old. According to court documents, Father Vogt would take the victim to the Catholic Charities Chestnut Street Catholic Youth Organization facility to swim. While there, Vogt allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions. The abuse also allegedly took place in the victim’s home.

The suit also claims Father Vogt’s brother, Monsignor Joseph Vogt, who was the pastor at Holy Redeemer, did nothing to prevent or stop the abuse.

Other sexual abuse allegations against Father Vogt, who has since passed away, have previously been acknowledged by the Diocese.

The victim claims he suffered personal, physical, and psychological injuries from the abuse. He is being represented by Attorney Mitchell Garabedian who has represented a number of victims who have filed sex abuse claims against the Catholic Church.

The Diocese released a statement Tuesday evening saying quote: