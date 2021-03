ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A figure of Rochester history is now on Capitol Hill.



“It’s such an honor to have a sculpture of Frederick Douglass in my office,” The vice president wrote in a tweet.

“His words and wisdom inspire me every day: ‘The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous.”

It’s such an honor to have a sculpture of Frederick Douglass in my office. His words and wisdom inspire me every day: “The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous.” Thank you @HowardU Gallery of Art. pic.twitter.com/ddSGsTMqo2 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 18, 2021

The Vice President also thanked the Howard Art Gallery for the statue.