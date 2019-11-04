Veteran’s organization hit by thousands in damage from the wind storm

Operation Build Up started four years ago to designed to help veterans get back on their feet. “We wanted to make a positive impact instead of pointing the finger,” said veteran Justin Cogswell. He has been able to help veterans get cars, improve their homes, and improve their lives.

Over the past year, they have had issues with zoning, and that has landed them on a property in Conesus using a tent to help store their equipment. “It’s either freezing or it’s hot. We’re standing in mud,” said Cogswell.

While out of town, Friday’s windstorm moved through and destroyed the tent.

A non-profit torn apart by Mother Nature. Operation Build Up, a group that supports veterans, was hit with thousands of dollars in damages from the wind storm last Friday @News_8 pic.twitter.com/R0opAMtExy — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) November 4, 2019

“We return home and the roof had just ripped right off; all of our tools were full of water. The damage has been catastrophic.”

Thousands of dollars in damage and a major cleanup is ahead. “We continue our mission all the way to today, even with our roof missing and standing in six inches of mud, we won’t quit.”

The hopes are to start new with a new property. You can learn more about the organization here.