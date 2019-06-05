Veterans Mental Health Summit held at Nazareth College

Pittsford, NY (WROC) - Local veterans organizations came together on Tuesday for the Veterans Mental Health Summit.

The event teaches health care providers how to improve the health and well-being of area veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Outreach Center shared information about the 'whole health model' used locally and nationally in the VA. The model is designed to focus, not on the problem, but on the person.

Guest speaker and veteran, Christine Carlin, says it's about using a different way of approaching veteran care.

"It's kind of like passing on information, giving information and showing everybody, hey this is great information, we have to get on board with this because the VA is changing things and it's going to be good for us, it's going to be good for everybody, " said Carlin.

This is the seventh annual Veterans Mental Health Summit.

