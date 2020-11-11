Veterans Day parade in Chili

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Chili held a parade on Veterans Day to honor the area veterans.

Instead of having the service members line up along a traditional parade route, they drove past their homes, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I think it’s very special that we honor the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice, the ones that didn’t come home. The ones that are over seas right now. I have a nephew who is in Germany. This is his fourth deployment I think it’s very special that we honor them.”

New York State Police, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Chili Fire Department all took part in the parade.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss