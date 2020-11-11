Veterans Day parade in Chili

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Chili held a parade on Veterans Day to honor the area veterans.

Instead of having the service members line up along a traditional parade route, they drove past their homes, due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I think it’s very special that we honor the veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice, the ones that didn’t come home. The ones that are over seas right now. I have a nephew who is in Germany. This is his fourth deployment I think it’s very special that we honor them.”

New York State Police, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Chili Fire Department all took part in the parade.