Veteran News 8 WROC anchor Maureen McGuire to retire in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Veteran broadcast journalist, Maureen McGuire announced that she will retire later this year from WROC-TV. For 24 years McGuire has been a trusted and valued resource for local news and information on News 8.

A Rochester native, Maureen attended Bishop Kearney High School, Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York, and then pursued a graduate degree in journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Prior to arriving at WROC-TV she was a reporter in the Jefferson City, Missouri, Traverse City, Michigan, and St. Louis, Missouri television markets.

“I moved back because I wanted to be closer to friends and family. It was the best move I ever made,” said McGuire. “When you get to do the work you love, in a place you love, it’s a good life. I’m blessed!”

I have an announcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DgAX8z4jdx — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) May 6, 2021

“No one can tell a story like Maureen. She has a wonderful way with words, but she also cares deeply about the people in each story and it shows,” said Adam Chodak, News 8 Anchor and Managing Editor. “Maureen has been the bearer of high journalistic standards, humor and heart.”

Over the course of her career at WROC-TV, McGuire has been very active in the community working with local charitable organizations including: The Alzheimer’s Association, The Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, Lifespan, Gilda’s Club, the Scott Spino Literacy Foundation and Bishop Kearney High School. She has also won numerous prestigious media awards from the NYS School Music Association, Lymphoma & Leukemia Society, NYS Art Teacher’s Association, Legacy Senior Living and Ibero American Action League of Rochester.

“I want to thank Maureen for her hard work and dedication to excellence over the years. She has a genuine love for her hometown of Rochester and for WROC-TV. This comes across in her anchoring and storytelling every day.” said Wendy Bello, WROC-TV Vice President and General Manager. “I also want to congratulate Maureen for her successful career in broadcasting. She is a role model for all professional women.”

McGuire will retire in August and continue to anchor until then.